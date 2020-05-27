Tern to launch click & collect for UK stockists

Share Facebook

Tern will launch click & collect tomorrow, available exclusively to its stockists.

The new site will be available here from 10am. According to UK distributor Moore Large, the site has been developed so that the dealer is in control of when customers can collect their order, ensuring consumers get a “safe, high-quality buying experience” and provides the IBDs with the time they need to guarantee the bikes are built and prepared to a high standard.

The new initiative, said to be in the pipeline for some time, has been accelerated due to lockdown. “Many of our IBDs have refocused their efforts and are now concentrating on keeping the country going by servicing key workers and frontline staff, which is why this solution is so timely,” said a statement. “Many will also now be returning to work or school and are looking for alternative methods of transportation to avoid using public transport.”

Adam Garner, brand director, said: “We are really excited to have the Tern click & collect ready. The full range will be available to all stockists via this platform offering a great opportunity for new and existing dealers to see the demand for bikes and accessories in the range they may not have chosen to try or stock yet.

“We have started to see the governments emergency transportation fund come into action with many temporary cycling lanes popping up in major towns and cities across the UK. The folding bike is the perfect solution for new customers considering alternative methods of transport; take it into your house/apartment or stick in a locker or under your desk at your place of work.”

Those interested in becoming a Tern stockist can get in touch via the details below.