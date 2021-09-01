Tern unveils new collection of modular accessories for family biking at Eurobike

Share Facebook

Tern has launched a new collection of modular accessories for family biking.

The new accessories were unveiled today at Eurobike and work with Tern’s HSD and GSD cargo e-bikes.

“If we want car trips to be replaced by bike trips, we have to make the bicycle more convenient, more safe, and more comfortable for all passengers,” stated Josh Hon, Tern team captain.

“So we’ve created a range of accessories that make it a whole lot easier to ride with company, whether that’s your child or your dog.”

Clubhouse Fort Mini

The Clubhouse Fort system is a collection of three accessories – the Clubhouse Mini, Storm Box Mini and Storm Shield Mini – that can carry one child in a weather-protected compartment for comfortable all-year riding. The components of the Clubhouse Fort Mini are modular and allow riders to mix and match the setup according to their needs.

For example, the Storm Shield Mini can be quickly removed when not needed, said Tern, leaving the bike with the Storm Box Mini – a large weather-resistant bucket that carries up to 100L of cargo. Alternatively, parents in warmer climates can use the Storm Shield Mini for sun protection.

Doghouse Mini

The Doghouse Mini is comprised of three different accessories – Clubhouse Mini, Soft Crate Mini and Dog Roof Mini – that create a safe, protected space for a small or mid-sized dog. The Doghouse Mini includes large mesh panels for ventilation, and the single-layer fabric is designed for easy cleaning. To secure and protect the dog during the ride, the base of the Doghouse includes a pair of safety tethers that can be attached to the dog’s harness.

This solution is also modular, and the Dog Roof Mini can be removed – allowing the Soft Crate Mini to be used as a grocery hauler. When not in use, the Soft Crate Mini folds flat and can be quickly stored in a bag or the bike panniers, said Tern.

WeatherTop Bag

Tern is also launching a waterproof bag designed for the Transporteur Rack and the Hauler Rack. The bag serves as a ‘great complement’ to the Clubhouse Fort Mini and the Doghouse Mini, said Tern, boosting the bike’s front capacity and helping riders carry everything they need when out for a ride with the family. The durable carryall holds up to 45L, and features recycled waterproof fabric and sonically welded seams.

The WeatherTop Bag has two usage modes: Roll-Top Mode or Bucket Mode. Tote straps enable it to be carried when off the bike and specially positioned Fidlock magnetic buckles and straps keep the bag in place when combined with Tern’s recommended front racks.

“We’re proud that the WeatherTop marks the first time we’ve been able to use recycled fabric for a bag,” stated Hon. “We’re always in search of responsibly-made or recycled fabrics, and it’s not always easy to find a fabric that also has the right functional and aesthetic attributes. But it’s important to make this effort to minimise our impact on the planet, and the more we and other brands ask for fabrics like this, the more our partners will work to provide it.”

The new accessories will begin arriving in bike shops in Q4/2021 with worldwide availability in Q1/2022.

