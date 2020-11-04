Tern welcomes Arleigh Greenwald to team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tern and Stile Products, Tern’s North American branch office, have welcomed Arleigh Greenwald to the team.

With nearly two decades of experience in the bike industry, Greenwald is known for running Bike Shop Girl Family Cyclery, which has inspired and empowered families to get on the bike and leave the car at home. In the virtual sphere, Greenwald is also known for creating high-quality digital content that helps cargo bike owners worldwide, covering topics such as maintenance and riding tips.

As Stile product marketing manager, Greenwald will be responsible for content creation and dealer training for the North American market. In addition, Greenwald will be part of the Tern global product development team, helping to shape the future of the Tern lineup.

“We’ve worked with Arleigh for many years and she’s always been one of our favourite and most knowledgeable dealers,” said Steve Boyd, general manager for Stile. “When we heard that Arleigh was closing her bike shop in Denver to move with her wife and kids to the East Coast, and that she was looking for something new to focus on, we jumped at the opportunity to add her to the team.

“Her experience as a bike shop owner, bike mechanic, and former Tern dealer are all invaluable — and her feedback has often made us rethink how we design our products. We’re really excited to bring her on board.”

Greenwald added: “When I think of all the brands I’ve worked with across the bike and outdoor industries, Tern has always been a leader in making thoughtfully designed products to help people bike more. Even more importantly to me, it values its dealers and customers above all. It always listens for feedback, designs to solve problems, and always focuses on customer satisfaction.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a company working to make a sustainable future through cycling.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: