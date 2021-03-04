Tern’s North American distributor Stile Products partners with Alpen Storage

Share Facebook

Tern has announced a new partnership between Alpen Storage and Stile Products, Tern’s North American distributor and branch office.

Alpen Bike capsules will be available for sale through the Stile website and at independent bike shops across the United States.

“Bikes like the GSD were designed for compact storage, but that can be a challenge if you live in an older building with no elevator,” said Steve Boyd, president of Stile Products and GM North America of Tern Bicycles.

“The Alpen Bike Capsule is a great solution if bringing your bike indoors or upstairs is not an option. The fact that the entire unit can be bolted to the ground just adds that extra layer of security that you need when leaving your car replacement out of sight.”

Eric Pearson, founder and CEO of Alpen added: “We are thrilled to partner with Stile in our shared mission of enabling people to ride bikes more often. We strive to blend design and utility in a way that values efficient use of space, allowing bikes to fit conveniently into our lives and daily routines.

“Together with Stile and Tern, we hope to introduce a whole new level of convenience and peace-of-mind that makes cycling a viable reality for more and more people.”