TerraTrike teams up With Bosch  to offer e-trike Boost Kit

TerraTrike has partnered with Bosch to release the Boost Kit, a non-integral power assist kit.

The Boost Kit’s Bosch motor provides acceleration up to 20 mph. A Bosch PowerPack 400WH lithium-ion battery and Purion controller are also included, along with hardware and charger. Boost Kit is compatible with the following TerraTrike models: Maverick, Rambler, Rover, Gran Tourismo and Traveler.

“Pedal assist is the future. It’s scientifically proven that these Boost-equipped TerraTrikes induce uncontrollable grinning, which comes with all kinds of health benefits,” said TerraTrike director of sales and marketing Marshall Randall. “And of course the other reason we’re embracing this technology is that it’s gotten so good – Bosch is a brand we can trust, their product is incredible, and it’s going to eliminate a lot of barriers of entry.

“With the Boost Kit, there’s no need to worry about pedalling up big hills or keeping up with a group or making it through a long, ambitious tour. Did I mention it’s an absolute blast to rip around on one of these boosted trikes?”

A Boost-equipped TerraTrike can be converted from an e-trike back to a human-powered vehicle, or vice versa. The Boost Kit is also backward compatible with TerraTrike’s Rover model, which sold over 15,000 units in its ten-year run.

Boost Kit is available exclusively through official TerraTrike dealers.