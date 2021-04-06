TfGM celebrates decade of investment in region’s transport network

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is celebrating a significant landmark following a decade of ‘unprecedented’ investment in and development of the region’s transport network.

The start of April marks exactly ten years since the current organisation was born, after a reform of local Government in Greater Manchester granted the Greater Manchester Passenger Transport Executive (GMPTE) more powers and led to a rebranding.

Since the rebranding, TfGM has delivered many projects and schemes including the delivery of the first 55 miles of safe cycling and walking routes by the end of 2021, with more schemes in the pipeline for delivery as part of the Bee Network.

Chief executive officer of TfGM Eamonn Boylan said: “This is a significant landmark, and it gives us the opportunity to look back, with great pride, on everything we’ve achieved to improve transport for our customers, and I’d like to personally thank everyone who played a part in that. Our goal now is to deliver world-class connections that support long-term, sustainable economic growth and an integrated transport network.

“We need to focus on creating the right environment for 50% of all journeys to be made by walking, cycling and public transport by 2040. It’s a vision that all of our staff are committed to delivering for everyone who lives, works and visits Greater Manchester.”

Before 1st April 2011, the organisation had been known as GMPTE since 1974. Prior to that, it had operated as the South East Lancashire/North East Cheshire Passenger Transport Executive (SELNEC), following the introduction of the Transport Act (1968).

Earlier this year, a Greater Manchester COVID-19 recovery survey found almost half (47%) of respondents want to keep on walking and cycling more often once the pandemic is over after positive experiences on bike and foot during lockdown.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: