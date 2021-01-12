TfL launches online data platform to raise awareness of London road collisions

Share Facebook

TfL has unveiled its new Vision Zero Dashboard tool, which will enable organisations and members of the public to easily access and interpret London’s collision data which is recorded by the police.

By sharing data in this way, TfL and partner organisations can better identify the road danger challenges specific to their communities and work together with London’s boroughs and agencies to tackle them.

The Vision Zero Dashboard, located on the TfL website, visualises TfL’s published collision statistics, complementing the data TfL has already made publicly available. Users can now easily filter the raw data based on key fields such as injury severity, location, date/time and by mode. New maps, charts and data visualisation tools compare collision data across the years and by location.

The new dashboard shows collision data from 2017 to 2019. Data from future years will be added in due course, with plans for further analysis capability including being able to identify casualty rates by kilometre travelled. There were 25,341 reported collisions on London’s streets in 2019, resulting in 125 people killed and more than 26,000 injured, 3,780 of those seriously.

People walking, cycling and motorcycling made up 83% of all people killed or seriously injured, highlighting the need for urgent lifesaving measures including segregated cycle lanes, 20mph speed limits, Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, the removal of lorry blind spots and improved motorcycle training, which all aim to protect the most vulnerable on the capital’s streets.

Provisional data has shown that 96 people died on London’s roads in 2020. Last year, 31 motorcyclists were killed on London’s roads, equalling the 2019 total, with 45 people tragically dying while walking and six while cycling.

“Every death on London’s roads is one too many which is why we are determined to eliminate these tragedies through our Vision Zero action plan,” said Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner. “The launch of our new online dashboard is key to achieving this goal as making collision data more accessible is useful not only for TfL and partner organisations, but also the public.

“It also serves as a timely reminder about the importance of driving safely and sticking to speed limits to protect all road users, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer, added: “Vision Zero is at the heart of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy and reflects TfL’s fundamental belief that no death or serious injury on London’s road and transport network is acceptable or inevitable. As we continue to take action to reduce road danger, we need to ensure that the public and our stakeholders can access and interpret our collision data easily.

“Our new Vision Zero Dashboard does just that by visualising our collision data, making clearer than ever the appalling consequences suffered by thousands of people in London each year. Behind every collision there is a tragedy experienced by a person’s family, their friends and their community. We’d like to thank the drivers who are protecting their local communities by driving safely and within the speed limit. Action will be taken against anyone on our roads found to be putting Londoners at risk.”

