TfL seeking feedback on upgrades to CS8 cycle route

TfL is asking people for feedback on its latest series of upgrades to CS8, which have seen the cycle route improved through a number of trial changes including protected space for people cycling, wider cycle lanes and lower speed limits.

The route is in the top 5% of cycle routes in London in terms of having the greatest potential for people to cycle, said TfL. The changes that have been introduced so far have led to an increase in the numbers of people cycling – cycle counts carried out by TfL along the upgraded CS8 route show that up to 2,650 people are using the route every day, with an average increase of 30% on weekdays compared to the 2014-19 average. Counts also suggest an average of 1,600 people a day are using the route at weekends.

Beginning in February this year, TfL introduced a number of changes to the route between Chelsea Bridge and Wandsworth Town Centre to enable thousands of extra cycle journeys a week. These include a wider, protected cycle lane southbound on Chelsea Bridge, wider cycle lanes with sections of protected space on Battersea Park Road and a new protected cycle lane southbound on Ram Street in Wandsworth Town Centre. 20mph speed limits have been introduced along large sections of the route and a banned right turn onto York Place to reduce conflict with motor vehicles.

The engagement process will be open for the next six months and will encourage people to tell TfL how the new route has changed their neighbourhood and the way they travel. TfL will use this engagement to help decide whether it is necessary to make any changes to the trial schemes and whether they should stay in place permanently. Full details are available on the TfL website at tfl.gov.uk/Chelseabridge-wandsworth.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “We are continuing to do all we can to support the increasing numbers of Londoners who are walking and cycling, and help prevent a damaging car-led recovery from the pandemic. Reducing road danger through upgrades, introducing 20mph speed limits and making changes to road layouts is central to this. I encourage everyone who lives, works or visits the areas within the CS8 trial changes to have their say to ensure that their feedback is taken on board going forward.”

Helen Cansick, TfL’s head of Healthy Streets Delivery, added: ”We want to make walking and cycling easier and less intimidating on some of London’s busier roads and we really value people’s opinions on how we can best achieve this. The trial changes to the CS8 route in Wandsworth aim to give people a new high-quality, safe cycling route, connecting neighbourhoods in the area to local high streets, Wandsworth Town Centre, central London and beyond.

“London’s growing network of high-quality Cycleways will play a vital role in ensuring a sustainable recovery from the pandemic and I’d encourage everyone who lives in, works in and travels through the area to get in touch with their feedback on these important trial changes.”

