TfL to increase fines for contraventions on London’s red routes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TfL is moving forward with plans to increase the level of the penalty charge for road contraventions from £130 to £160.

Penalty charge notices (PCNs) are issued to drivers who fail to follow the rules on London’s network of red routes, putting the safety of themselves and other road users at risk and causing disruption and delays on busy roads in the capital.

The penalty charge will still be reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days and increased by 50% if paid after 28 days, TfL said.

Overall, there has been a 26% increase in the number of PCNs issued for parking, loading, bus lane and moving traffic offences between 2016 and 2019. The penalty charge level increase is being introduced to deter contraventions of the road rules and support TfL’s Vision Zero aims to reduce road danger, improve public transport reliability and increase active travel.

London’s red routes are roads managed by TfL. They make up 5% of roads but carry 30% of the capital’s traffic. Red routes exist to allow traffic to move safely and efficiently along some of the busiest roads in London. Stopping is generally prohibited on these roads, outside of designated locations and times marked by signs. Increasing the level of the penalty charge is about improving compliance, said TfL, not penalising drivers.

PCNs can be issued for contraventions such as parking illegally in loading bays , blocking yellow box junctions, making a turn where this movement is banned – which creates risk for people walking and cycling , driving or parking in a bus lane, and stopping on the red route.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of compliance, policing, operations and security, said: “We are committed to keeping London moving safely and efficiently, and compliance on the Transport for London Road Network is essential in achieving those aims. Non-compliance impacts London’s air quality, creates safety risks, disrupts traffic and creates congestion for everyone.

“Increasing the penalty charge for contraventions on our road network in line with inflation will provide a more effective deterrent to drivers and improve the safety and reliability of the network.”

The increase will also bring the charges in line with the penalties for non-payment of the Congestion Charge and the Ultra-Low Emission Zone, which are also currently set at £160. Any revenue raised through these penalty notices is invested back into London’s transport network, which includes investing in its road network to improve safety for all road users.

Read more: Eurobike set to showcase future mobility solutions at 2022 event

In March 2020, TfL introduced a 20mph speed limit on all of its roads within the central London congestion charging zone as part of its Vision Zero commitment to eliminate death and serious injury on the capital’s roads. TfL is now working to lower speeds on its road network in inner and outer London, including on the inner ring road, high-risk roads and roads in town centres.