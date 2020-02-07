The ACT to focus on three core initiatives at iceBike* 2020

The ACT will be back at iceBike* 2020, located on the first-floor balcony, and will be focusing on three of its core initiatives, Ride it away, Local Bike Shop Day and Cytech.

Ride it away

Ride it away contributed £115 million of sales to the cycle sector in 2019, but the ACT has said it’s not just the volumes that make it the “most progressive and dedicated finance scheme”:

– Find out why consumers should be wary of Buy Now Pay Later services – a recent surge in news stories explains how Buy Now Pay Later services can often mislead their customers by not properly informing them that missing payments could harm their credit score. Companies that are choosing to switch to alternative finance options could find that customer experience is being lessened

– Take a look at the fully compliant POS for use in-store and get a free sample pack

– Why V12 is the ‘leading provider of finance in the cycles sector’

– Talk about the new customer application journey launching soon

– And more new developments to develop sales via finance even further with V12 coming soon

Local Bike Shop Day

The ACT will also be encouraging retailers to take part in this year’s Local Bike Shop Day, which will take place on 2nd May. Local Bike Shop Day is the one day a year when independent bike shops across the UK can come together to celebrate their distinctive culture.

The day is increasingly growing in popularity with more IBDs and suppliers getting involved year on year; 2020 Local Bike Shop Day already sees Freewheel supporting the day with promotions planned to encourage visits to local freewheel stores on the day.

Retailers can register for Local Bike Shop Day through the website here: https://localbikeshopday.co.uk/sign-up-now/.

Cytech

Cytech is also making a return to the show, staffed by the experts who train professionals to offer support and advice about everything technical. The Cytech stand will be offering up information on the range of courses available to the trade, as well as demonstrating why it’s a necessity to have Cytech qualified staff in order to be an accredited Shimano Service Centre.

Retailers are also encouraged to stop by and check the details of their business on the international Cytech directory – a listing of all Cytech qualified personnel worldwide.

The ACT can be contacted on 01273 427 700 or info@theact.org.uk.