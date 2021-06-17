The Bike Club adds new bikes to stock as it gears up for summer of cycling

The Bike Club has added thousands of new bikes to its stock, as well as new Forme Cubley bike colours, as it continues to expand its range of kids bikes, scooters and accessories.

This comes as the membership service gears up for what is anticipated to be a ‘huge’ summer for children’s cycling, scooting and active travel more widely. Stocking 300 models from over seven different brands, the Bike Club provides access to high-quality kids bikes through a monthly payment. Bringing in six new bikes ahead of summer, subscribers can now access Forme Cubley bikes in purple, red and green.

Despite widespread stock issues across the industry during the pandemic, 2020 saw 15,000 new members join the Bike Club. The momentum is continuing in 2021, with membership doubling compared to last year. The Bike Club also introduced a range of micro scooters earlier this year. Monthly payments start at £3.25 for kids scooters and £5.50 for adult scooters.

The Bike Club also stocks a range of accessories for cycling and scooting, including helmets, water bottles, clothing and more.

Research from the Bike Club earlier this year revealed that 34% of British adults have one or more unused adult bikes, while 15% have at least one unused kid’s bike. This combined figure means there are estimated to be over 38 million unused bikes in the UK, and 12.5 million unused kids bikes. With sustainability a key focus for the Bike Club, it offers a reCycle scheme – in which unwanted bikes can be collected from people’s homes and exchanged for money.

