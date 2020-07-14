The Bike Club appoints Panther as delivery partner

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bike Club has appointed Panther Warehousing as its delivery partner in order to help meet ever-increasing demand.

Panther’s ability to offer a simultaneous delivery/swap out solution was instrumental in the two-man white glove delivery specialist being awarded the contract to support the Bike Club’s unique circular economy solution to family cycling, providing access over ownership, transforming the way people buy bikes for their children.

Offering flexible monthly subscriptions, the Bike Club enables families to exchange bikes as their children grow. It has been a success and the company now has thousands of members across the UK with exciting growth prospects ahead.

The partnership with Panther has proved to be successful in offering customers a seamless service. All Bike Club members have to do is nominate their day of delivery at checkout and Panther will deliver the bike, unpack it and repack the old bike in the same box and take it back to the Bike Club.

The Bike Club was set up in 2016 and prior to appointing Panther had used various other carriers. However, it was not geared up to deliver and collect on the same day which meant customers had to remain in two days rather than one for the courier to arrive.

Since Panther started working with the Bike Club, it has handled over 7,600 transactions with a forecast of a further 15,000 for the remainder of the year.

James Symes, CEO of the Bike Club, said: “A key ethos of the business is that children should be on the right size bike for them and for that to happen they need to be able to exchange them easily as they grow.

“What we were looking for was a seamless doorstep transaction where the delivery and swap out was simultaneous providing minimum disruption to our customers and Panther was able to provide that. It is a solution which has been fantastic for both us and our customers adding further value to our unique proposition.”

Gary McKelvey, commercial director at Panther, added: “As a business we have always worked on the basis of putting our customers first and developing a range of services to ensure that we have the ability to meet their requirements and form a successful partnership.

“Our relationship with the Bike Club embraces these principles and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them as they further develop their presence in the marketplace.”

Panther covers the UK via a network of nine strategically located regional hubs, employs a workforce of over 1,000 and offers an end to end e-fulfilment service. Within its offering, the company includes recovery of recyclable goods and disposal, seven day a week delivery and collections, warehousing and storage, and guaranteed pre-10am and post-6pm delivery.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: