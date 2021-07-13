The Bike Club expands offering to include adult bikes

Share Facebook

The Bike Club is now offering adult hybrid and road bikes in addition to its fleet of kids bikes.

Shipping from mid-July, an initial range of Forme bikes will be available to adults across the UK. The models initially offered will be the Forme Winster 1, Winster 2 and the Forme Longcliffe, and both Winster models will be available as either step through or step over bikes. The Bike Club aims to expand the range of adult bikes available in the future.

Members of the Bike Club will be able to order the bikes and have them delivered directly to their homes, with prices starting at £15 per month.

Whilst a large number of the adult bikes are new, the Bike Club will continue its reBike scheme, refurbishing used bikes that have been previously exchanged by members. Upon collection, the Bike Club’s mechanics put it through a comprehensive safety check, change any worn out parts and then give it ‘a new lease of life’.

As with the existing kids bike subscriptions, bikes will be delivered, for free, directly to people’s houses. They will just need to attach the pedals and turn the handlebars before being ready to ride. This venture into adult bikes comes at a time when membership of the Bike Club is booming, and requests for adult bikes from existing members increase. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw 15,000 new members join the Bike Club.

“This is an exciting step for everyone at the Bike Club, we’re thrilled to be the first in the UK to offer multi-discipline adult bikes on subscription,” said co-founder Alexandra Rico-Lloyd.

“Based on the extraordinary growth we’ve seen over the past few years, expanding our offer to include adult bikes is a natural step. It’s clear that increasing numbers of people are looking for an alternative to the traditional model of bike ownership, and are looking for subscription services which are more sustainable, flexible, and affordable.

“This is an incredible time for cycling, and we can’t wait to see new members of the Bike Club out on their bikes in the weeks and months ahead.”

