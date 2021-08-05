The Bike Club partners with Bikeability Trust to expand access to cycling

Share Facebook

The Bike Club is partnering with the Bikeability Trust to expand access to high-quality bikes and training for the next generation of riders.

With 2021 set to be another ‘huge’ year for cycling, the Bike Club and the Bikeability Trust will be working together to achieve their shared ambition of seeing more children in the UK being able to cycle confidently.

Last year, the Government made an increased commitment to the delivery of Bikeability as part of its vision for cycling, Gear Change. This was supported by Friday’s Summer of Cycling and Walking document that proposed an increased budget of £338 million, infrastructure upgrades and changes to The Highway Code that will see a clear hierarchy of road users to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

With this partnership in place, everyone undertaking Bikeability training will now have access to a Bike Club subscription at a discounted rate. The Bike Club will also promote the availability of local Bikeability training to all existing and prospective members. Additionally, the partnership will include a number of joint initiatives, such as competitions, campaigns, events and awards.

Recent research by the Bike Club, carried out by YouGov, found that half of all parents surveyed state that bike riding is one of the most enjoyed activities by their children. Despite this, safety remains the main reason to not cycle for both parents and their children, and some parents have a tendency to believe their children are too young to start cycling by themselves.

Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, co-founder of the Bike Club said: “We are delighted to announce our exciting partnership with the Bikeability Trust. At the Bike Club, we know just how much joy our members get from the life-long skill of being able to cycle competently.

“As demonstrated by the Department for Transport’s recent Summer of Cycling and Walking proposal, there is a real opportunity to make cycling more accessible to thousands of children across the UK. Not only by increasing awareness of the fantastic Bikeability training, but by widening access to high-quality bikes. The Bikeability Trust and the Bike Club share a common goal of enabling more children to enjoy the many benefits of cycling with confidence – and we can’t wait to get started.”

Emily Cherry, executive director at the Bikeability Trust, added: “We’re so excited to announce our partnership with the Bike Club. A roadworthy bike is essential for children during their Bikeability cycle training and beyond, and we know that inability to access bicycles is a huge barrier to participation.

“This partnership will enable more children to enjoy the life skill of cycling and it is another step towards our vision to train five million children to cycle by 2025.”

