The Bike Club reserves all bikes for key workers

The Bike Club has made its entire fleet of adult bikes free for key workers in London.

The free membership, which will initially run until 1st June with the view to an extension, aims to support all front-line key workers based in London, allowing them to travel safely and conveniently amid COVID-19.

Upon successful application, users will receive free delivery and membership throughout the pandemic, along with a Bike Club goodie-bag with sunglasses, a water bottle and tote bag. The brand will also collect the bike for free when the user no longer has the need for it.

“If you fit the bill or know someone who does, please pass this onto them,” said a company statement. “It’s our way of saying thank you.”

If you’re a key worker based in London, you can apply here.