The Bike Project named Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 Charity of the Year partner

The Bike Project has been appointed the official Charity of the Year for the 2020 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46.

To date, The Bike Project has provided over 6,000 bikes to refugees living in London and Birmingham, but there’s currently a waiting list of over 800 people in need of a bike. By joining The Bike Project at this year’s Prudential RideLondon, riders will help The Bike Project provide more refurbished bikes to refugees.

The partnership with Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 is being supported by the actor David Morrissey who has been the charity’s patron since 2018. Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowell is also lending her support to The Bike Project and has prepared a training plan for riders who sign up to ride for The Bike Project.

“The Prudential RideLondon partnership is a great way for people to support The Bike Project,” said Morrissey. “By using your bike you’re effectively supplying a bike to a refugee in desperate need of low-cost transport.

“A refugee seeking asylum is not allowed to work in the UK and must survive on just £5.29 a day. The cost of a day travelcard alone is £13.50 in London. The Bike Project’s vision is that no-one should have to choose between a square meal and catching a bus, and with a bike, they won’t need to.

“Riders can join me and cycle Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46, perfect for those wanting to do their first sportive and make a positive difference to the lives of refuges in the UK., or choose RideLondon 100 if you’re after something more challenging Sign up today at www.thebikeproject.co.uk.”

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 will return on 16th August 2020.