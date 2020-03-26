The Bike Project offering Dr Bike virtual maintenance sessions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bike Project is launching virtual Dr Bike sessions to help teach people basic bike maintenance and repair during the COVID-19 outbreak.

These will be one-to-one sessions delivered by the team of mechanics, and free virtual Dr Bike sessions are being offered to all NHS staff.

The Bike Project has also launched an Emergency Appeal to continue to get bikes out to beneficiaries. Instead of asking refugees to risk their health on public transport by travelling to the workshop to pick up bikes, it is providing a delivery service, while complying with Government guidelines, to ensure beneficiaries can still get their bikes.

“The Bike Project has seen a huge increase in sales over the past few weeks and March has already smashed our previous record for total sales in one month,” said Jem Stein, founder and CEO of The Bike Project.

“We at The Bike Project realise how crucial bikes can be for everyone during this difficult time. Cycling can help you to exercise, get access to vital supplies such as food and medication, and to avoid public transport if you still need to work.”

Katie, an ICU Nurse for a London NHS Hospital, added: “I’m using my bike which I bought from The Bike Project a few years back to currently travel to work. I would recommend that if people have to travel to their place of work and can’t work from home currently to consider cycling if possible. Particularly in London while public transport is currently limited.

“Alongside walking, cycling is recommended over public transport, to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines. It is also so good for both your physical and mental health. It’s really helping me to unwind and process the day’s events at the moment.”

For more information on The Bike Project, to donate to the Emergency Appeal and to register for a Dr Bike session visit www.thebikeproject.co.uk