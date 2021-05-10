The Bike Project recruiting for technical roles in London and Birmingham workshops

Share Facebook

The Bike Project is currently recruiting for technical roles, including technical assistant, shop lead technician and cycling instructor, for its workshops in London and Birmingham.

“At The Bike Project, we take secondhand bikes, fix them up and donate them to refugees and asylum seekers in London and Birmingham,” said The Bike Project. “The UK is bursting with opportunities – but it’s also expensive. Especially when you’re a refugee trying to navigate the complex asylum process on just £37.75 a week. At The Bike Project, we believe that no one should have to choose between eating a square meal and catching the bus. That’s why we do bikes.”

The Bike Project says is often on the lookout for great people to join its team, and at the moment it continues to grow and expand. It is currently looking for three technical roles, to work in its workshops in London and Birmingham.

It is a Living Wage Employer and particularly encourages applications from women, disabled, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates, and those who have lived experience of the asylum process.

Technical assistant

Location: Birmingham

We are looking for a part-time technical assistant to join our West Midlands workshop. This is a starter role to support the efficiency of the wider technical spaces by taking on tasks that allow technicians to focus their resources on output related activities. It provides a foot in the door for applicants who are new to the bike industry. For more information on the role and to apply, please see click here. Deadline: 31st May.

Shop lead technician

Location: Colliers Wood (London)

We are looking for a shop lead technician to work closely with the retail manager in London Colliers Wood. Please click here for the application pack and more information on the role. Deadline: 31st May.

Please ensure you fill in our equal opportunities survey to apply for the above roles. https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Q2HLS57

Other

If you’re a qualified cycling instructor, we are always interested in hearing from you. We are particularly keen to hear from female cycling instructors, who would be interested in working at our all-female cycling lessons, Pedal Power. Please email us at recruitment@thebikeproject.co.uk.

