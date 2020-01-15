The Bike Shop to return for iceBike* 2020

The Bike Shop is set to return to iceBike* 2020, taking up a central position to help advise retailers on POS and merchandising best practice.

It was introduced to the show three years ago and has proved a popular feature, as it gives visitors a chance to see how Madison brands can be presented in-store, in an ideal world. With more brands and products than ever before, floor space is at a premium, so The Bike Shop is there to show dealers what can be possible from a merchandising perspective.

To complement The Bike Shop, there will be seminars run daily on in-store best practice including POS and merchandising advice from a retail expert. Madison hopes that all iceBike* visitors will be able to take something away from the show that they can use and apply to their own businesses.

As usual, visitors to the show can expect the same huge range of brands to speak to and new products to see, some of which will be in the UK for the first time. The likes of Shimano, Park Tool, Thule, Kryptonite, Lazer, Elite, Saracen, Genesis and many more will be out in force.

Sir Chris Hoy has also confirmed his attendance at iceBike* 2020 – the Olympian and SiS ambassador will be at the show on 19th February to host some new product development workshops on the SiS stand at various points during the afternoon.

More details will be confirmed in the coming months and visitors are encouraged to register now, to get all the news and information about iceBike* in the lead-up to the show.

Address:

Marshall Arena:MK

Stadium Way

Bletchley

Milton Keynes

MK1 1ST

www.icebike.co.uk