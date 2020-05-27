The Bike Side to raffle off rebuilt bike for the NHS

The Bike Side has teamed up with a host of cycling businesses to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

Having recently opened his new IBD in West Sussex, owner Tom Hunter is hosting a raffle for a newly-rebuilt bike worth over £1,000 on Saturday 20th June.

Madison Cycles, Hunt Wheels, Upgrade Bikes, Clif Bar, Culvar Body Shop, Dreamshock and Embroidery Print Sussex have donated their components, accessories and services to help raise funds.

“The bike has been completely stripped down, re -prayed to look amazing and rebuilt with all new components thanks to everyone’s generosity,” said a Bike Side statement. “Because if there is one thing we know right now, everyone loves cycling and everyone loves the NHS!

“This amazing once in a lifetime bike will be raffled off for charity with the winner being announced on The Bike Side’s social media pages Saturday 20th June 2020. Each ticket is £5 with no limit to how many tickets can be purchased. All proceeds raised go to NHS Charities Together.

“Special thanks go to Ady Kerry and Elfie Gloster for donating the bike in the first place, James Stewart our rider, Phillip Appleyard of Appleyard Events for driving the film crew and my son Harry for the awesome behind the scenes footage.”

Specifications

Madison Cycles – Shimano 105 groupset worth over £600

Hunt Wheels – alloy wheels and tyres worth £359

Upgrade Bikes – Ritchey handlebars and stem, Kinesis saddle and Lezyne accessories worth over £300

Clif Bar – Commuter bag, clothing and Clif energy bars