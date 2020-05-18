The Bikeability Trust appoints new executive director

Share Facebook

The Bikeability Trust has appointed Emily Cherry as its new executive director.

Cherry has over 20 years of experience working in children’s charities, including at NSPCC, Barnardos, Internet Watch Foundation, Peace One Day and the Children’s Society.

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to Emily on her appointment, and will look forward to working with her in the future to provide essential Bikeability training to all children,” said Chris Heaton-Harris, minister of state for transport. “I want to also thank Paul Robison for his many years of service and dedication to the Bikeability programme.”

Alison Hill, chair of The Bikeability Trust trustees, added: “Emily’s impressive track record, experience and enthusiasm will ensure that the Trust continues to grow and develop even in these difficult times – providing support for the Bikeability industry, maintaining high standards and expanding the cycle training delivery programme. I am looking forward to working with her to build on the hard work, determination and foresight that our current executive director, Paul Robison, invested in the creation of the Bikeability Trust three years ago.”

Cherry said: “I know first-hand as a parent the importance of children gaining self- confidence and skills through vital Bikeability training. I am grateful for Paul Robison’s commitment to the Trust and establishing such successful foundations. I am delighted to be taking on the task of expanding the Bikeability programme and ensuring more children are taught to cycle to the National Standard.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for the current delivery of training, but we also know how some families are using this period to rediscover the joy of bikes. Cycling can be a significant part of the nation’s sustainable future and Bikeability training help families enjoy the benefits of safe biking together.”

The Bikeability Trust recently announced the winners of the third annual national Bikeability Awards programme with a ‘virtual’ award presentation.