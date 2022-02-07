The Cycle Division’s Nigel Stanley passes away aged 65

Share Facebook

The Cycle Division regrets to inform that Nigel Stanley, a well-known and long-serving member of the UK cycling business, has passed away aged 65.

Stanley racked up 47 years in the trade, starting life at Alfred Kemps in Hull prior to moving on to Fisher Outdoors for many years. Later, he worked on the road on behalf of Walkers Cycling Components, Hykeham Wholesale, Fatboy Imports and for the last two and half years had been a field sales representative with The Cycle Division.

A spokesperson notifying the trade on behalf of The Cycle Division told BikeBiz: “Nigel had known some of his customers for over 30 years and sometimes longer. He even helped some of his customers through the start of their business and they often looked on him as a father figure.”

Stanley leaves behind his wife Sue and his daughter Becki.