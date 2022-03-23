The Cycle Show and London eBike Festival sell out of exhibitor spaces

Share Facebook

The Cycle Show and inaugural London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps have announced that they are now fully sold out for exhibitors.

Some of the biggest names in the cycling industry will be showcasing the latest and most exciting bikes and technology across two dedicated exhibition halls at London’s Alexandra Palace over the weekend 22nd-24th April 2022.

Brands on board for the 2022 show include Specialized, SRAM, Continental, Cannondale, Canyon, BMC, Vitus, Ridgeback, 3T, Schwalbe, Quella, Swift Carbon and Ribble, plus top distributors showcasing their line-ups of cycling’s best brands.

Show organiser Chris Holman said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to sell out exhibitor packages for the Cycle Show and eBike festival. It shows the level of commitment the industry has to showcasing the best it has to offer, as well as reinforcing the continuing momentum behind cycling, despite the issues that many brands still face with stock availability.

“With much more positivity around live events and shows for 2022 after a difficult period these last couple of years, it’s great to be able to look ahead at what I truly believe will be the best Cycle Show yet.”

The venue move opens up a range of new opportunities for consumers to get hands-on with the latest from the industry, while the multi-hall layout at Alexandra Palace means the e-bike market has a dedicated show within a show. The weekend also features an Experts Stage playing host to brands and organisations from across the industry who will be sharing advice and information across a wide range of topics, from commuting advice to bike maintenance and more.

The event will also feature a packed live stage with guests from across the cycling disciplines. Four-time Paris-Roubaix winner and 2005 world road race champion Tom Boonen leads the line-up alongside MTB legend Greg Minnaar and former road and track world champion and current Paris-Roubaix champion, Lizzie Deignan. They will be joined by Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton as well as MTB cross-country champion Evie Richards and former British trials champion and YouTube star Martyn Ashton.

Triple world champion and double Paralympic champion Jaco Van Gass will be on stage over the weekend as well as Mark Beaumont. All these names will be interviewed by some of the best in the business including Matt Stephens and Laura Winter. Outside, Alexandra Palace’s hilly parkland offers an expansive testing area for all types of bike brands with a Demo Village located at the venue’s East entrance and a Mountain Bike/Gravel loop running inside a 1.5km Commuter circuit.

For more information on the Cycle Show visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.