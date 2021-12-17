The Cycle Show, London eBike Festival partner with Stolen Goat for exclusive show kit

Share Facebook

Stolen Goat is to be the official kit sponsor for the 2022 Cycle Show and the inaugural London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps.

The shows are set to take place together at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April 2022.

The British cycling apparel brand has created an exclusive, custom cycling jersey for the show, which is available to purchase online when booking tickets. The new jersey will also be available to buy from the Stolen Goat stand at the show itself.

Stolen Goat has also created a special collection of Cycle Show socks and water bottles for guests who purchase VIP tickets to the show, and will be providing the crew t-shirts for Cycle Show staff.

Tim Bland, Stolen Goat founder, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with The Cycle Show as their official kit supplier. Creative design and next-level quality is woven into the fabric here at Stolen Goat, and this ethos has been carried into the cycling jersey design we’ve created for the show.

“Myself and the rest of the SG HQ Herd are looking forward to meeting with the cycling community, showcasing some of the new kit and services we have on offer – and hopefully helping to inspire more people to get out on two wheels and Adventure More.”

Stolen Goat will also be at the show with its own stand, showcasing its new SS22 collection and brand new custom kit offering. There will be a changing room at the Stolen Goat stand, so visitors can try on bits of kit before they purchase and Cycle Show visitors will also be able to chat with their product developer to learn more about the technical design features of the kit and the in-house R&D process.

The inaugural London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps is now fully sold out for exhibitors. Some of the biggest names in the e-bike industry will be showcasing the latest and most exciting electric bikes and technology, with over 40 confirmed exhibitors including Shimano Steps, Bosch e-Bike Systems, Ridgeback, Trek, Specialized, Ribble, Raleigh, Mate.Bike, Cannondale, Riese & Muller, VanMoof, Mycle and Gocycle, amongst others.

Show organiser Chris Holman said: ‘We’re really pleased to have been able to sell out exhibitor packages for the eBike Festival this side of Christmas. It shows the level of commitment the industry has to showcasing the best it has to offer, as well as reinforcing the continuing momentum behind electric bikes.

“With much more positivity around live events and shows for 2022 after a difficult period this year and last, it’s great to be able to look ahead at what I truly believe will be the best Cycle Show yet.”

The London eBike Festival will also have an Experts Stage with Shimano Steps covering commuting advice to bike maintenance. One of the venue’s halls will also be home to the Cycle Show theatre with interviews with superstars and legends from the cycling world – the first guest names are to be announced in the new year along with timings for an evening event hosted by Ned Boulting.

Rutland Cycling is hosting a free e-bike drop-in clinic, Vitus is sponsoring the children’s track with daily Balance Bike Fastest Laps heats, and Bike Drop is partnering with the show for the first time to offer a secure bike park for show visitors.

Outside, Alexandra Palace’s hilly parkland offers an expansive testing area for all types of bike brands with a Demo Village located at the venue’s East entrance and a Mountain Bike/Gravel loop running inside a 1.5km Commuter circuit.

For more information on the Cycle Show, visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.