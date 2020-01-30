The Cycle Show presents new format for trade visitors in 2020

The Cycle Show has confirmed it will change its format to a three-day show as part of a wider transformation of the event for 2020.

The move means the dedicated trade day – traditionally held on the Thursday prior to a consumer weekend – will be removed, and industry professionals will instead be welcomed to the show across all three remaining days.

This year represents the Cycle Show’s first iteration since organiser Upper Street Events was acquired by Immediate Media.

The decision to change the timeline was taken after “extensive consultations” with exhibitors, the majority of whom reportedly felt that a dedicated trade day was no longer necessary.

Event director Rob Hayes said: “Changing the show to a three-day format ensures that we keep costs down for exhibitors, whilst still giving everyone in the trade the opportunity to have valuable facetime with suppliers at the show. Trade visitors will be warmly welcomed throughout the show and will be issued with special badges that will give access to hospitality, break out areas and networking opportunities.

“We are committed to ensuring that The Cycle Show continues to serve the trade, and we believe that this decision gives greater flexibility to trade visitors whilst taking into account the feedback from our exhibitors.”

The Cycle Show runs at the Birmingham NEC from 18th–20th September.