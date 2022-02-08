The Electric Bike Shop continues expansion with new store set to open in Harrogate

The Electric Bike Shop is continuing its expansion with its eighth store set to open on Friday 11th February.

The new Harrogate store, located on Leeds Road, is stocked with an extensive range of electric bikes from Bianchi, Cube, Eovolt, GoCycle, Haibike, Lapierre, Moustache, Raleigh, Riese & Müller and Tern, as well as cycling accessories.

The sales staff will be led by Kurt Davidson and the store will also feature a fully equipped workshop with a team of experienced mechanics.

“We’re very excited for what the future holds and thrilled to be opening a branch in the North East which will give more customers the opportunity to visit us for expert, friendly advice and the opportunity to take a test ride,” said The Electric Bike Shop owner Karl Haden. “Electric bikes offer a totally new perspective of what cycling can be.”

More new stores are in the pipeline for the company, it said, with The Electric Bike Shop Gloucester due to open at the end of February, as well as a new store south of Birmingham. The retailer said it will be shortly opening in a prime London location too.

The Electric Bike Shop opened a new flagship store in Bristol last year. The company also opened a new store on Brentwood High Street in August 2021, stocked with an extensive range of e-bikes and featuring a fully equipped workshop. It is situated only a short walk from Brentwood Rail Station.

The new Harrogate is located at 59-61 Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE.

The Electric Bike Shop said its aim is to have a national network of stores to provide unrivalled expertise, support and customer service and to be the UK’s largest independent electric bike specialist.

Find out more at theelectricbikeshop.co.uk.