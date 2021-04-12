The Electric Bike Shop expands to six stores across UK

Share Facebook

The Electric Bike Shop has expanded to six stores nationwide and a distribution hub in the Midlands – with plans to open three more stores by the end of 2021 and have a total store portfolio of 15-20 by the end of 2022.

“We can sit back, relax and pat ourselves on the back for an incredible 2020/2021, or we put in the effort and go hell for leather,” said director Karl Haden. “Our Ready To Ride Delivery initiative has been so well-received, we’ve almost tripled our online offering in the past three months. Riders love the personal experience we’re providing when a fully-trained mechanic delivers their new electric bike to their doorstep.

“We’ve had so many requests from outside of our 75-mile delivery radius, we’ve decided to fast-forward our nationwide expansion. Soon, we’ll have a network in place that can cover every square mile of Great Britain.

“We understand that with rapid growth comes growing pains, but with an experienced team and big goals in front of us, we’re excited for what the future holds.”

A few key players from the industry who have recently joined the business include Sean Bryne as operations director, Paul Prince as tech support and Alan Fowler as business director, with a combined experience of 37 years in the industry.

With continuous expansion and a huge demand for stock in the industry, The Electric Bike Shop has leveraged its supplier relations to confirm stock quantities through to 2023.

After two additional store openings in the last six months, The Electric Bike Shop is looking towards the future for more key locations to bring its specialist expertise and serve local customers. As the business continues to grow, The Electric Bike Shop is looking for more staff. Please check its job postings on BikeBiz for more information.

theelectricbikeshop.co.uk

