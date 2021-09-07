The Electric Bike Shop opens new flagship store in Bristol

Share Facebook

The Electric Bike Shop has opened a new flagship store in Bristol.

Spanning two floors, in an easily-accessed location and at the ‘perfect’ start point for a test ride, this store “further cements a desire to offer unparalleled customer service both in-store and online”.

Karl Haden, CEO of The Electric Bike Shop, said: “Whilst the Coldharbour Road store is where we first opened and we will miss our cosy and quirky shop, it’s time for an upgrade with more room to flourish and space to stretch — our new store’s nearly 10x larger!

“Our new flagship Bristol store on Whiteladies Road is perfectly situated for our clientele: close to transport links and on a main bus route, yet also just at the start of a climb onto the famous Bristol Durdham Downs, ideal for test riders of all abilities.

“Plus, with two floors we can offer extra choice with a wider range of bikes and accessories on display, we’ve also added to our experience team too!

“Great oaks from little acorns grow and we are thrilled to have moved to 157 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, BS8 2RF.”

The Whiteladies Road store comes off the back of three shop openings in the past six months, with another store in Brentwood Essex also opening at the end of August. The company also has a distribution hub in Gloucester, and more stores are planned to open by the end of 2021.

As it continues to grow, The Electric Bike Shop is regularly creating job opportunities in all areas of the business. Find out more at theelectricbikeshop.co.uk.