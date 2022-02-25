The Electric Bike Shop opens new Gloucester store

Share Facebook

The Electric Bike Shop has opened a new store near Gloucester – its ninth store in total.

The Gloucester store is located just off Junction 12 of the M5 at the Dobbies Garden Centre site, alongside Mountain Warehouse, The Works and a Sainsbury’s Local.

As one of the larger Electric Bike Shop stores, it has over 50 electric bikes on display, a wide range of cycling accessories, plus a fully equipped workshop.

The Electric Bike Shop Gloucester will be managed by Vince Mackie, who has moved across from a successful stint at its Stroud store. His assistant manager is John, who will also be overseeing the workshop whilst Ethan will round out the technical team.

“It’s a huge honour to be opening our new Gloucester store and something that I’m exceptionally proud of,” said Mackie. “Having worked for the Electric Bike Shop family for over 2 years and in bike retail for over a decade, this is certainly a special moment.

“Being on the Dobbies site is a great location for us and we’re very excited to welcome existing and new customers to our latest store.

“As an e-bike rider myself, I’m a huge fan of modern e-bike technology, making cycling accessible and enjoyable for those looking to get active again, improve their fitness or simply have more fun on two wheels.”

This follows news of The Electric Bike Shop opening its eighth store earlier this month, located on Leeds Road in Harrogate. The store is stocked with an extensive range of electric bikes from Bianchi, Cube, Eovolt, GoCycle, Haibike, Lapierre, Moustache, Raleigh, Riese & Müller and Tern, as well as cycling accessories.

Further stores are planned soon, with the company shortly opening in a prime South West London location too.

Find out more at theelectricbikeshop.co.uk.