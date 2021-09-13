The Electric Bike Shop opens new store in Brentwood

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Electric Bike Shop has opened a new store on Brentwood High Street.

Stocked with an extensive range of e-bikes, the new Brentwood store features a fully equipped workshop with a team of experienced mechanics and knowledgeable sales staff. It is situated only a short walk from Brentwood Rail Station.

Alan Fowler, head of business development at The Electric Bike Shop, said: “The reaction from the people of Brentwood has been fantastic so far, there is already huge interest in the store and the selection of bikes we have to offer. Footfall in the first week of opening has exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to see what the future holds as we bring our fleet of e-bikes to the town of Brentwood!

“This expansion sets a real milestone for The Electric Bike Shop, and we feel honoured to be setting up shop at 63 High Street, CM14 4RH.”

Open as of 31/08/2021, The Electric Bike Shop is offering free test rides to all customers, providing the opportunity to take in Brentwood’s town centre or explore the Weald Country Park. To book your free test ride, visit The Electric Bike Shop website and submit a Contact Us form.

As The Electric Bike Shop continues to expand with new locations, its workforce is growing too. Job opportunities at all levels of the business are available – more information on specific job listings can be found on BikeBiz.

Find out more at theelectricbikeshop.co.uk.