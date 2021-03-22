The Electric Bike Shop recruiting for various roles across stores

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Electric Bike Shop is currently recruiting for a number of roles across its stores, including cycle technicians, sales assistants, store supervisor, driver, and web sales manager.

The roles are across stores including Bristol, Stroud, Solihull, Uckfield, Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield. More details can be found below.

Web sales manager (Bristol)

The role will consist of managing all web sales, logistics, returns, queries and complaints of a fast-growing electric bike business selling bikes all over the country. The ideal candidate will need to be capable of sorting deliveries from multiple locations around the country to customers via a courier. Identify new methods to streamline the operation. Deal with missing items and liaise with customers with new and existing enquiries.

Cycle technician (Stroud)

You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

Part-time electric bike sales assistant (Stroud)

You will be assisting our sales manager serving customers in the store and over the phone, carrying out technical handovers, managing deliveries and carrying out sales administration. You will also be responsible for the day to day running of the store including stock control and managing our cycle technicians when our Sales Manager is out of the branch visiting our other stores.

Cycle technician (Solihull)

You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

Part-time electric bike sales assistant (Solihull)

You will be assisting our sales manager serving customers in the store and over the phone, carrying out technical handovers, managing deliveries and carrying out sales administration. You will also be responsible for the day to day running of the store including stock control and managing our cycle technicians when our Sales Manager is out of the branch visiting our other stores.

Part-time electric bike sales assistant (Uckfield)

You will be assisting our sales manager serving customers in the store and over the phone, carrying out technical handovers, managing deliveries and carrying out sales administration. You will also be responsible for the day to day running of the store including stock control and managing our cycle technicians when our sales manager is out of the branch visiting our other stores.

Part-time cycle technician (Uckfield)

You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

Driver (Birmingham)

You will be responsible for delivering bikes with a full handover so a knowledge of bikes is essential and great customer service skill. If you love delivering an excellent service, then you’ll love being part of our team at The Electric Bike Shop. You must have a full UK/EU manual driving licence, and you must have held this for at least 12 months (with no more than 3 points on your licence). You also need to be over 30 years old for insurance purposes.

Store supervisor (Sutton Coldfield)

You will be responsible for delivering the highest levels of stock management. You will be processing stock in and out of the store, reviewing and organising reserved stock areas and stock investigations. You will also be responsible for meeting and greeting customers and providing outstanding levels of customer service, whilst discussing appropriate bike options tailored to meet each customer’s needs.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: