‘The Fastest Wrench’ competition returns for London Bike Show 2020

The Fastest Wrench competition is returning for the London Bike Show 2020, putting competitors’ bike mechanic efficiency to the test.

It will run at the Cytech Workshop located at stand LB910, where expert mechanics will also be on hand to answer any technical queries.

Competing against the clock, entrants need to:

– Remove the front wheel from the bike

– Take out the inner tube

– Reinsert the tube

– Inflate to 20psi

– Refit the wheel to the bike

The winner is the one who completes the above in the fastest time and will be crowned ‘The Fastest Wrench 2020′. The competition is free to enter and will also include head-to-head challenges, a daily leader board and a range of prizes up for grabs.

The London Bike Show is taking place at London’s ExCeL from 27th-29th March 2020.