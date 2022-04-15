The hottest new products in the bike trade this April

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Tern, Cannondale, Wahoo, Chrome Industries, Fizik, Vizirider, G-Form, Limar Helmets, Bell, CeramicSpeed and Continental

This guide first appeared in the April edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Tern – Quick Haul

E-bike specialist Tern has released its latest compact model, designed for city life.

The Quick Haul will come in two models, the D8 and the P9, while a third model, the P5i, will be introduced in Europe and then will be rolled out in other markets at a later date. Tern has designed its latest model with a max gross vehicle weight of 150kg, with a range of options for transporting children, pets and cargo, thanks to Tern’s ecosystem of accessories.

The D8 model will come with the Bosch Active Line Plus, 1×8 drivetrain, while the P9 will have the Bosch Performance Line or Performance Line Sport, 1×9 drivetrain.

RRP: Quick Haul D8: £2,800; Quick Haul P9: £3,000

Cannondale – Mavaro Neo

Cannondale has released its newest urban e-bike, the Mavaro Neo. The Mavaro comes in two frame models – a low step-through version and a high-step edition – along with a number of other notable features.

Perhaps the most unique feature is the carbon reinforced belt drive, which Cannondale has installed as it never needs to be greased and is “nearly maintenance free.” The front suspension has also been revamped, with a new version of the HeadShok Suspension Fork, which now has a Quad Gage needle bearing system with 50mm of travel, and oversized fork legs, wide hub spacing and a tapered steerer for improved handling.

Cannondale has also collaborated with Garmin to create an integrated radar system that will alert riders to vehicles approaching from behind, along with headlights developed with Lezyne, offering great visibility. For the motor, Cannondale has opted for the Bosch Smart System, Performance Line CX 250w drive unit, with a 750w battery, Kiox 300 display and remote, giving it a range of up to 175km.

The Mavaro will be available from distributor CSG in four sizes from small to XL, as well as 27.5 and 29-inch wheels (depending on frame size).

RRP: £5,800

Wahoo – Powrlink Zero and Kickr Rollr

Wahoo has launched the Powrlink Zero pedal-based power meter, which is now available for purchase in both single-sided and dual-sided options.

Powrlink Zero is built around the Speedplay Zero pedal system. It features dual-sided entry, low stack height, and pedal float that is adjustable to between 0-15 degrees.

Wahoo said it took the +/-1% accuracy of its Kickr series of smart trainers and replicated it in the Powrlink Zero. Couple that with a rechargeable battery that provides 75 hours of ride time per charge, connection to third-party apps and devices via ANT+ and Bluetooth.

Wahoo has also announced the release of the Kickr Rollr smart trainer, boasting a dual roller-based design. Designed to accommodate a wide range of frame and tyre sizes via a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp, Kickr Rollr makes it easy to take bikes on and off.

RRP: Powrlink Zero: £549.99 (single-side) and £849.99 (dual side); Kickr Rollr: £699.99

Chrome Industries – Doubletrack Frame Bag and Saddle Roll

US-based cycling bag manufacturer Chrome Industries is expanding its range of Doubletrack kit ready for the spring-summer season. First up is the Doubletrack frame bag, designed with recycled polyester lining and built from a super tough, water resistant 1050D Bluesign approved Nylon and 500 Denier TPE tarp. A reversible design allows for access to the zippered main compartment with either the left or right side up, with a quick access zip pocket on the back pocket and two mesh interior organisation pockets providing stacks of space for keys, wallets, energy bars and other essentials.

New to the range is the Doubletrack saddle roll, designed to fit all the essentials for a ride, from tyre levers to CO2 canisters. Featuring a tri-fold design with a centred gusseted pocket to fit a tube and two slim pockets for the rest, a quick-grab reflective strap makes it easy to locate even the depths of a loaded pack, whilst a D-ring allows it to be clipped onto a carabiner or other attachment set up for easy access. Finally, Chrome has expanded the Doubletrack bar and feed backs with a choice of black or olive branch colourways.

RRP: Frame bag 2L: £50, 4L: £60; Saddle roll: £35; Bar bag: £60; Feed bag: £45.

Fizik – Terra Atlas and Vento Argo 00

Distributor: Extra UK

Fizik has designed the Terra Atlas to take on a variety of off-road riding types, from trail days to bikepacking overnighters – and even cross-continent endurance races. To do so, Fizik has balanced comfort and performance, coupling a redesigned X5 outsole with a more generous overall fit and micro-adjustable Boa closure. A hidden nylon footplate ensures efficient pedalling, while the rubber-coated outsole with deep-set lugs provides the right grip when hiking with a fully loaded bike.

At just 139g, the Vento Argo 00 utilises a high-modulus, full-carbon fibre shell and unique one-piece mobius loop rail to deliver stiffness and low weight. Meanwhile, the low-profile, injected EVA padding offers supreme comfort whilst also shaving off precious grams for performance-focused riders.

RRP: Terra Atlas: £154.99; Vento Argo 00: £259.99

Weblink:Terra Atlas (extrauk.co.uk); Vento Argo 00 (extrauk.co.uk)

Vizirider – LED Cycling Vest, LED Cycling Jacket, LED Cycling Backpack Cover and LED Cycling Gilet

Distributor: info@vizirider.co.uk

The new Vizirider LED Cycle Wear range is designed to help cyclists be more visible. Using the latest wearable technology, Vizirider combines bright LED lights and highly reflective panels, enabling other road users to see cyclists sooner, react faster and can help to avoid collisions and injuries. The range consists of jackets, gilets, vests and backpack covers.

RRP: Vest: £39; Jacket: £85; Backpack cover: £39; Gilet: £65

Weblink: https://vizirider.co. uk

G-Form – MX360 Impact Shirt

Distributor: Oxford

Protection anatomically designed to flex with you, so you don’t have to sacrifice movement while wearing a padded compression shirt. The incredible comfort and durability of the G-Form Men’s Pro-X Shirt make it ideal for heavy use and repeated washings.

RRP: £159.99

Weblink: https://g–form.com/bike

Limar Helmets – Limar Air Stratos

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Air Stratos is a high performance all-terrain helmet for fast, light gravel and adventure riding. This robust and lightweight model has been designed from the ground up to keep the weight low and the comfort high. With a strong and resistant structure, designed to run freely for thousands of kilometres, Air Stratos is particularly suitable for the gravel world and for bikepacking expeditions, so to travel anywhere. Air Stratos is the perfect combination of strength and lightness: very light helmet, with a well distributed weight, in size M only 240g, for absolute comfort. Available in two sizes and seven colours. Available also with MIPS in three colours.

RRP: €99,95 (€139,95 with MIPS)

Weblink: https://limar.com/air–stratos/ ?lang=en

Bell – 4Forty Air MIPS

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The 4Forty Air MIPS is equipped with pro-level features yet designed with the privateer in mind. With a sleek new shell design and three-position visor, the benefits are functionally significant too. Featuring a Float Fit system, Sweat Guide, antimicrobial Ionic+ padding, Integrated MIPS, extended hard-shell coverage, upgraded eyewear ports, a Fidlock magnetic buckle and premium straps, the 4Forty Air MIPS is loaded with features to ensure all-day comfort whilst protecting your head.

RRP: £139.99

Weblink: https://www.zyrofisher.co.uk/products/detail/BEH4FOAM

CeramicSpeed – Gold Coated Shimano 9100 OSPW

Distributor: Windwave

CeramicSpeed OSPW System Coated Shimano 9100 finished in Gold, will add a competitive edge to your riding with smoother gear changes and watts saved. This is an updated version of the Oversized Pulley Wheel System for Shimano 9100/9150 and 8000 SS/8050 SS. This new design has an integrated stop tower for easier mounting. The CeramicSpeed Oversized Pulley Wheels System has been proven to be the fastest pulley system in the world, providing energy savings starting from 2.4 watts over standard Shimano systems. Featuring a 13-tooth upper pulley wheel and a 19-tooth lower pulley wheel to provide absolute optimisation of the rear derailleur. The upper and lower oversized aluminium pulley wheels come fitted with coated CeramicSpeed Bearings.

RRP: £479.95

Weblink: shop.windwave.co.uk/ceramicspeed/ospw

Continental – Terra Hardpack

Distributor: ZyroFisher, Raleigh, Bob Elliot & Co, I-Ride

Continental’s Terra Hardpack adds a third tread option to the popular ‘Terra’ gravel series, and is now available. The Terra Hardpack is the bike packer model, made to roll on sealed roads, yet get you safely through the gravel sections, with a durable TR Shieldwall casing and wide 50mm tread for maximum comfort. 700c and 650 options.

RRP: £39.95

Weblink: https://conti-tyres.co.uk/ gravel/terra–hardpack