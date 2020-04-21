The impact of London’s ULEZ, one year on

Share Facebook

65.3% of Londoners changed their mode of transport for London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone implemented last April, according to a Bikesure survey.

The ULEZ is a 24/7 traffic management and emission reduction scheme which operates within the existing Congestion Charging Zone (CCZ) and is set to expand to the North and South Circular roads in 2021.

You do not have to pay if your vehicle meets the minimum emission standards (Euro 4 for petrol engines, Euro 6 for diesel engines). If your vehicle fails to meet the emission standards, you must pay a daily charge of £12.50 or risk a fine of £160.

Although largely aimed at motorcyclists, the survey revealed that 17% of those changing their mode of transport now use a push bike, while 43.5% walk. Meanwhile, 26.7% reported they simply cannot afford to drive in the ULEZ any longer, while 23.7% drive in the ULEZ less than they used to.

In 2021, it is expected that the ULEZ will be expanded in to encapsulate a much larger area inside the North and South Circular Roads. If this is implemented, a further 30.9% say they won’t be able to afford to drive in London any longer, with 35.1% claiming they’ll be unaffected.

However large or small, this is undoubtedly a win for the cycling industry, and for a greener UK. The converted figure of 17% will only increase as more and more commuters are forced to turn off their engines and find a more sustainable way to reach their destinations.

