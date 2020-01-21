The Light Blue exhibiting at COREbike 2020

Ison Distribution will be showcasing The Light Blue at COREbike this month, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

To celebrate this milestone, the brand will be offering a special 125th-anniversary paint scheme option for its three modern tig-welded frames.

It will be showing this for the very first time at COREbike, taking place at Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

The brand will also be launching the Light Blue Robinson Shimano GRX gravel bike, a new model in its expanding Reynolds steel sports-bike line-up.

Finally, it will also be launching a Custom Colour Programme for 2020. Dealers can find out more about The Light Blue range by talking to the brand manager in Ison’s Indianapolis room at CORE.

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Dates: 26th to 28th January 2020

