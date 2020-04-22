The Sufferfest launches new ‘Half Monty’ fitness test

Share Facebook

The Sufferfest and Wahoo have unveiled a “revolutionary” new ramp-style fitness test, dubbed Half Monty.

The test has been developed and refined over the past year to give athletes a less-demanding testing protocol that provides insight into their fitness, allowing more efficient training and the ability to more easily evaluate improvements during training blocks.

It uses a 55-minute protocol (the exact time may vary, depending on an athlete’s fitness) to evaluate Functional Threshold Power (FTP), Maximal Aerobic Power (MAP) and Lactate Threshold Heart Rate (LTHR).

Half Monty also allows for more accurate performance measurements and more precise measurement during the testing protocol, even if athletes complete the test without a smart trainer or heart rate monitor. Finally, the new test has adaptive features built-in, gauging athletes’ progress during the test and providing personalised, real-time feedback to ensure that results are as accurate as possible.

“Half Monty represents a leap forward in fitness testing,” said Neal Henderson. “This new protocol is based on the same test I use for the elite athletes I personally coach, including World Record holders, world champions, and Olympians. We believe this new test represents several advantages over existing ramp tests, and we feel that it will soon become the industry standard — not just for Sufferlandrians, but for all athletes.”

The Half Monty is designed to complement The Sufferfest’s existing Full Frontal 4DP testing protocol, which measures Neuromuscular Power and Anaerobic Capacity in addition to FTP MAP and LTHR. Compared to Full Frontal, Half Monty is less physically and psychologically demanding and makes training with 4DP more accessible to athletes who are new to structured training. The less-intensive test also allows athletes to conduct mid-plan testing to ensure their training targets remain accurate.

Half Monty is available in The Sufferfest app now to all new and existing subscribers. The Sufferfest recently unveiled a suite of ‘All In’ training plans designed to help athletes of all types confront the challenges of living in quarantine. These plans are designed to be completed entirely at home. The All In plans, as well as the Half Monty, are available as part of an extended, month-long free trial that The Sufferfest began offering in response to the current global health crisis.