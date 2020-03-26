The Sufferfest releases new indoor training plans

Share Facebook

The Sufferfest, part of Wahoo Fitness, has released a suite of training plans designed for athletes who are staying indoors due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The four-week ‘All In’ training plans are completely indoor-based and place increased emphasis on yoga, strength, and mental training. Each indoor plan offers a different focus – cycling, multisport, cross-training – while incorporating sessions from The Sufferfest yoga and strength training video library.

The plans were designed by the Wahoo Sports Science Team to help athletes improve their fitness while remaining indoors and maintain motivation in the midst of COVID-19.

“The current pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our daily lives,” said David McQuillen, head of the Wahoo Fitness Sufferfest division. “While all of us at Wahoo Fitness know that there are far more important things than that next workout, we also know that there is comfort, solace, and meaning to be found in exercise.

“Social distancing and self-isolation bring with it many challenges for athletes trying to maintain or even improve fitness. Our Sports Science Team developed these comprehensive, four-week plans specifically to help homebound athletes redefine their goals, train responsibly, and use their time inside to get stronger both physically and mentally.”

The Sufferfest is offering new users a free month subscription through the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN.