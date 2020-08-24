Third REVEAL digital media conference announced

Share Facebook

ECHOS Communications has announced a third REVEAL digital media conference, scheduled for 6th October.

The Fall/Winter REVEAL will bring outdoor, bike and consumer tech brands with an emphasis on new product launches and storytelling. The events are designed to cater specifically to the media, with short brand presentations and time for live Q&A with brand representatives.

“The challenge was to create an event that provides a level of continuity in a time when we can’t gather or meet at the established industry events,” said Rob Reedy, founder and CEO, ECHOS Communications. “After the first REVEAL event in April, the feedback from brands and the media was overwhelmingly positive and we’ve continued to evolve, improve and expand the REVEAL series.

“The seasonality of the October event is designed to cater to new product launches as well as the holiday gifting season. Since we began in March, we’ve built an A-team of professionals and an effective process to bring this unique event to journalists, and we’re really excited about the next event in October.”

To produce the Fall/Winter REVEAL, ECHOS is collaborating with agencies OutsidePR and Exact Change. Journalists from across the globe will be invited to attend, and each brand will receive a full readout report of attendees and follow-up opportunities.

“The value of REVEAL is that brands are able to present to anywhere from 40 to 100 journalists in a single slot,” added Reedy. “I’ve been in the PR industry for 20 years, and I can confidently say that those numbers are unheard of for any tradeshow environment. With REVEAL, we have a laser focus on one thing: connecting journalists with brands.”

Fall/Winter REVEAL is scheduled for 6th October with specific segments for outdoor, bike and consumer technology.

Brands interested in presenting at REVEAL should contact info@echoscomm.com.

Journalists interested in attending can register here: https://reveal.echoscomm.com/media/.

