Thok E-Bikes presents new TK01 R

Thok E-Bikes has launched the new TK01 R.

It features the same frame as the TK01 already in the Thok range, made in light 6061 aluminium alloy with T4 T6 heat treatment, with hydroformed parts, CNC machining and integrated cables. Its geometry follows the principles of the TCG Plus (Thok Control Geometry Plus), with an elongated, sloping top tube, tapered head tube 1.8, lowered standover, 64.5-degree steering angle and 75.5-degree seat tube angle.

The new RockShox ZEB suspension fork, with a 170 mm travel and 38 mm stanchions, combined with the PFE (Precise Front End), improves the general performances of the e-MTB. The rear shock is the RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT with Debonair Technology and 170 mm travel.

Thok has also opted for the Shimano EP8 for the new TK01 R, with its 85 Nm maximum torque, 36% attrition reduction, smooth and natural output. It is completely customisable through its two dedicated Apps (E-TUBE Project and E-TUBE Ride). Its low centre of gravity is ensured by the integrated 630 Wh battery on the down tube, specifically verticalised to position it close to the motor.

The new TK01 R features Shimano XT 4-piston brakes with 203 mm discs and Shimano XT 12 speed gearshift with 10-51 cassette. The TK01 R has T-Wings mudguard fins and the RedFire-Black livery by Aldo Drudi.

Customised specifically for each owner, the new e-enduro by Thok is delivered with a customised frame with the rider’s name and information on the setting parameters based on the type of riding desired. To set these parameters, every customer purchasing a TK01 R will be contacted directly by the Thok head office for specific advice on suspension settings and tyre pressure.

The new TK01 R is also delivered along with the Thokcare, which includes two additional years of standard guarantee, the Thoker Box and free shipping anywhere.

