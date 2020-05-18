Thok launches ‘Flag’ version of MIG e-MTB

Share Facebook

Thok has unveiled a ‘Flag’ version of its MIG e-MTB.

The brand has launched its ‘Thok Unlock’ promotion. The activation includes, in addition to the free shipping of all models in the Thok range, the celebratory version of the MIG e-MTB.

The bike will be wrapped with the owner’s flag livery and customised with their signature.

An upgrade of the Thok MIG current model, the Flag edition is a limited version, characterised by a more performing general componentry: lyric fork, double-piston Shimano XT brakes, Shimano XT transmission.

The e-MTB will be delivered at no shipping costs with two different front wheels: the standard 27.5in and a spare 29in. Price: €4,590.