Thok previews 2021 e-MTB models

Thok is previewing two models in its 2021 range, the MIG 2.0 and the TK01.

The forthcoming Thok e-bike range will offer multiple variants of these two models to cover two distinct market segments.

The MIG 2.0 is an e-MTB that is well suited to anyone approaching the e-MTB world for the first time or to more expert riders in search of an “easy to handle” bike offering sensations similar to those experienced when riding a motorless MTB, Thok has said.

Equipped with a 504Wh battery, positioned under the slanted tube to lower the centre of gravity and improve manoeuvrability, and a Shimano Steps 7000 motor, it offers “high profile technologies, assemblies and technical solutions at a competitive price”.

The TK01 LTD, designed, like the MIG, by Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf, is an e-enduro with many “unique and innovative” solutions. Launched on the market after two years of testing, it encapsulates all the competitive experience of Stefano Migliorini, an ex-BMX and DH champion.

In this limited edition version, it will be produced in just 35 pieces, almost an “e-MTB concept”, said Thok, which showcases the “best of all that Thok can offer to enthusiasts”.

Thok is launching the first two models of the new range on the market and these are available both on the website or from authorised dealers.