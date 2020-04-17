Thok to give away customised MIG to raise money for charity

Share Facebook

Thok is giving away a customised ‘Loris Capirossi’ MIG in support of the Green Cross of Rivoli and Rosta.

The e-bike will be drawn from those who make a donation to the Green Cross through the Wishraiser platform. The MIG will be supplied to the winner in their chosen size.

“Piedmont is one of the Italian regions which has been most affected by COVID-19 and the outbreak is concentrated around Turin,” said a Thok statement.

“From the very beginning of the emergency the Green Cross of Rivoli and Rosta, two municipalities that are close to the region capital, have been handling the transport of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals. These are subjects that are still sick but sent home to isolation.

“This association has been operating for 25 years, with over 250 volunteers and advanced emergency vehicles, working 24 hours a day. Today, its primary need is to obtain special machinery to quickly sanitise the ambulances, after each transport. In this way, they are reusable – in the shortest possible time – for the next patient.”

The sum paid by each participant will be allocated directly and in full to the non-profit organisation “Volunteers’ Association Croce Verde Rivoli Onlus”.