Thok’s new MIG-R debuting at Eurobike

Thok E-Bikes is presenting its new MIG-R at Eurobike 2021.

The latest addition to Thok’s all-mountain range will join the MIG 2.0 and the MIG 2.0 630 Wh.

The new e-MTB features a Shimano EP8 motor and 630 Wh battery, a Fox Rhythm 36 fork with 150 mm travel, 3-level (Firm/Medium/Open) Fox Float DPS rear shock, SRAM Guide RE disc brakes with four pistons and 200 mm e-MTB specific discs, 12-speed GX Eagle gearshift with 10-52 cassette and Mavic rims.

It features the same geometry as the latest generation MIGs – in particular, the TCG (Thok Control Geometry), with elongated top tube, open head tube angle (66 degrees) and straight seat tube (angle 74.7 degrees).

The bike’s centre of gravity is very low: the Low Gravity Center ensures, ‘greater stability and handling of the e-bike’, said Thok, while the TPS (Thok Progressive System) rear suspension system enables the rider to overcome ‘even the most challenging obstacles’. The rear triangle of the new MIG-R frame has been slightly revised to allow for the anchoring of the fender.

“When it comes to components, much has changed,” said the brand, “for example, the EP8 motor combined with the 630 Wh battery: a powerful Shimano drive unit with a more capacious accumulator to take on long distances without having to worry about your consumption. The EP8’s mapping for the MIG-R has also been customised by Thok with two profiles: the “long ride” is well-suited for long riding experiences and the “fast ride” for higher-performing rides.

“Pure All-Mountain Riding with 150 mm front travel and 140 mm rear travel, the MIG-R has adopted the ‘Thok Disk Mount’: to optimise the brakes’ effectiveness, the brake calliper has been installed directly on the frame, with no adaptor being necessary.”

The new MIG-R is available for delivery (while stocks last) in sizes S-M-L-XL.

