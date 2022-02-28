Thomas Mertin joins Lightweight as project leader and development engineer

Share Facebook

Thomas Mertin has joined the Lightweight development team as project leader and development engineer.

Mertin, the founder and former owner of the THM brand, has many years of expertise in developing and producing lightweight components for the bicycle industry, using carbon fibre composites. He took up the role at the wheel manufacturer from Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance on 1st February.

With this addition to the team, the global supplier of high-end full carbon wheels said it is responding to the ongoing positive development of the rapidly growing company.

“We are delighted to have such an experienced and successful employee on our team,” said Christoph Sawitzki, vice president at Lightweight. “Thomas has already shared many interesting ideas with us, and we cannot wait to find out, in which direction Lightweight will evolve in the future with his support.”

Mertin, an aerospace engineer, established and successfully managed the THM brand for 26 years before selling it. He joins Lightweight following a two-year spell with a frame manufacturer in Italy.

Lightweight’s handcrafted wheels are produced in Friedrichshafen at Lake Constance. Last November, it unveiled the Obermayer Evo wheels weighing just 1,230 grams. Named after Lightweight co-founder and inventor Heinz Obermayer, the product is “the ultimate disc performance wheel and suitable for (mountainous) roads, training and competition,” according to the brand.

In more recruitment news, British cycling brand Parcours has appointed Amy Marks as its new marketing manager, to continue its development and expand the brand’s presence to a wider market. Marks gained experience working with a range of businesses whilst at M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, from Virgin Media’s Paralympic account to Whoop’s UK press office. She also volunteers for The Cyclists’ Alliance assisting with PR and communications and has started cycle guiding for Girls Get Strong Cycling.