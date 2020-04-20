Thousand launches Climate Collection

Rebecca Morley 20th April 2020 Gear

Thousand is launching the Climate Collection.

The limited-time collection will include three Heritage helmets in three colourways, designed to “symbolise elements of our planet and inspire climate action and awareness”.

$10 from each helmet purchased within the collection will go to 1% for the Planet.

Terra Cotta is inspired by the “diverse terrain that makes up our planet”, Coastal Blue is inspired by water and Arctic Grey features a minimal, off-white tonal style.

Thousand’s Climate Collection was launched yesterday, 19th April, and will be available through 17th May.

Tags

Check Also

BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in women’s bikes and accessories

This month we take a look at the latest in women-specific bikes and accessories from …

© Copyright 2020, BikeBiz. BizMedia