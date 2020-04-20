Thousand launches Climate Collection

Share Facebook

Thousand is launching the Climate Collection.

The limited-time collection will include three Heritage helmets in three colourways, designed to “symbolise elements of our planet and inspire climate action and awareness”.

$10 from each helmet purchased within the collection will go to 1% for the Planet.

Terra Cotta is inspired by the “diverse terrain that makes up our planet”, Coastal Blue is inspired by water and Arctic Grey features a minimal, off-white tonal style.

Thousand’s Climate Collection was launched yesterday, 19th April, and will be available through 17th May.