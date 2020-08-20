Thousands of cyclists and walkers to take part in charity event

Share Facebook

Thousands of cyclists and walkers across the UK will take part in Your Palace to Palace from 21st-27th September to raise funds for The Prince’s Trust.

Supported by Delta Air Lines, it is a new event inspired by Palace to Palace, which has been the flagship challenge event for The Prince’s Trust for the past 14 years.

This year, Your Palace to Palace gives walkers and cyclists the choice and flexibility on the distance they complete, ranging from ‘The Half’, which is 13 miles, up to ‘The Ultimate’ – a team challenge of cycling or walking 500 miles over the week.

The charity hopes to raise funds for its work supporting young people into employment. In total, the Palace to Palace events have raised over £5.3 million for The Prince’s Trust. Joining thousands across the country are presenter Gaby Roslin and Magic FM DJs Alex Baker, Miri Green, Emma B, Nick Snaith, Lemar Obika, Jim Davis, Tom Price and Lynn Parsons.

According to The Prince’s Trust and YouGov report ‘Young People in Lockdown’ (May 2020), more than one in four young people (29%) say their future career prospects have already been damaged by the COVID-19 crisis, while almost half (49%) say it will be“harder than ever” to get a job.

“I am delighted to be taking part in this year’s Your Palace to Palace event to help raise money for The Prince’s Trust,” said Roslin. “This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning that young people are feeling worried about their future, it is more important than ever for all of us to do what we can to raise funds that give young people the opportunity to succeed. It’s a privilege to take part and I can’t wait to get going!”

