Three bike shops shortlisted for Best Small Shop 2020

Elmy Cycles, Pennine Cycles and Recycle York have been named on the shortlist of retailers in the running to be named Britain’s Best Small Shop of 2020.

Elmy Cycles is an independent bicycle retailer in Ipswich which remained open from the first day of lockdown in March, adapting and changing its business as it went along. Pennine Cycles, in Bradford, specialises in road bikes but also sells children’s bikes, hybrids and BMXs as well as cycling accessories and apparel.

Recycle York buys, sells and repairs bicycles as well as refurbishing bikes for a fraction of the cost of a new one.

The Best Small Shops competition is managed by the Independent Retailers Confederation (IRC), whose member trade associations represent approximately 100,000 independent retailers throughout the UK between them. The competition celebrates the commitment and creativity of independent retailers on the UK’s high streets and the central role they play in their local communities. It is sponsored by Maybe*, an engagement platform that helps make social media work for independent retailers. The winner will be announced in November.

In addition to the main award, some shops have also been shortlisted for a special award to be given to the independent retailer that has demonstrated specific innovation to combat the impact of COVID-19. This award is sponsored by booost, the loyalty, gifting and promotions app.

In previous years, the competition has announced a list of 25 shortlisted shops in the running to be crowned Britain’s Best Small Shop. However this year, there has been a total of 30 shops announced in the running to be named Winner, Runner Up or Most Innovative Business during COVID-19.

“This has been a particularly challenging year for small, independent retailers and many have come through to this point through innovation, quality of product and service, a commitment to serve their local communities and a large dose of determination,” said Mark Walmsley, chair of the IRC.

“As more and more people have been forced to stay home and work from home, we have seen just how much we all value local independent shops and want to see them not just survive, but also thrive. These shops offer choice, diversity and genuine customer service. And, after what has been a rather dark year, that has to be worth celebrating.”

The shortlisted shops for 2020 are:

– A G Hendy & Co

– Art In The Mill

– Books At The Dragon’s Garden

– Brecon Chocolates

– Cawthornes

– Cornucopia

– Elmy Cycles

– Fillfull

– Grace’s Bakery

– Griffin Books

– Mr B’s Emporium Of Reading Delights

– Naked Pantry & Naked Quench

– Newton Farm Shop & Café

– Nourish of Topsham

– Oberon Clothing & Accessories

– The Pangbourne Cheese Shop

– Pennine Cycles

– Recycle York

– Richardson’s Of Whitehaven

– Ruby and the Angel

– Shed 1 Distillery

– Small Stuff UK

– Soak Southwell

– Sophie Sews

– Sound Records

– Stationery Supplies

– Sweet Baby Cheezus

– T.H. Burroughs

– The Bead Shop in Nottingham

– Wild Thyme

