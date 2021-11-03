Tickets to Rouleur Live’s Thursday night now sold out

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tickets to tomorrow’s opening evening of Rouleur Live 2021 have now sold out.

The event is returning to London’s Victoria House from 4th November to 6th November.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Anna van der Breggen are set to headline the event. Joining them are French Grand Tour contender Romain Bardet, runner up at this summer’s Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard, Danish talent Emma Norsgaard, classics legend Fabian Cancellara and former professional turned gravel racer Ian Boswell.

The presentation of the new Tour de France jerseys by Santini will take place on Thursday and the launch of the 2022 Transcontinental Race route will be on Friday.

The full list of currently confirmed guests and what days they are present can be found on Rouleur Live’s website, while the list of new and returning brands includes: 3T, 4iiii, ABUS, Bianchi, Bioracer, BMC, Campagnolo, Ceramic Speed, Cervelo, Cinelli, Classified Cycling, Colnago, Columbus, Continental, DT Swiss, Elite, Fara, FFWD, FSA, Hope, KASK, KOO Eyewear, Le Col, MAVIC, MET, Muc Off, Muoverti, Panaracer, Fizik, Pinarello, Pirelli, POC, Reserve Wheels, Ribble, Santini, Scott, Specialized, Shimano, SRAM, Swift, Titici, TWMPA, Universal Colours, UYN, Vittoria, Wahoo and ZIPP.

Event timings are as follows:

Thursday 4th November, 18:00-23:00

Friday 5th November, 12:00-21:00

Saturday 6th November, 10:00-16:00 (U16s go free on Saturday)

Tickets for the remaining two days are still available but are selling fast. All tickets can be purchased from www.rouleur.cc/live.