Eurobike 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The special edition of Eurobike 2020, planned for 24th-26th November, has now been cancelled.

Reappraisal of the COVID-19 crisis has forced Messe Friedrichshafen to take this decision, organisers said. They are now developing a live, on-site format for next year. Date and details will be announced in due course.

In early May, Messe Friedrichshafen decided to move Eurobike 2020 from September to November.

“Our comprehensive hygiene and safety concept, as well as the positive number of registrations for the Eurobike Special Edition had given us cause us to be optimistic until very recently,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen.

“Unfortunately, the latest developments now call for a rethink. It has become extremely unlikely that the situation regarding travel will improve by the end of November. The temporary ban imposed on accommodation also presents an additional obstacle. Accordingly, it is now our duty to act responsibly. It is against this backdrop and with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the bike industry get-together at Eurobike in Friedrichshafen until next year.”

Owing to the rising number of infections, travel restrictions relating to countries outside of Europe have recently been extended to an increasing number of European countries as well as to regions inside Germany. Moreover, many companies have announced stricter internal travel bans.

“The success of the Interboot trade fair in September gave us a real boost in discussions surrounding Eurobike,” said head of Eurobike, Stefan Reisinger. “But now, ultimately, there is no alternative other than to call the event off for this year. After numerous participants have recently declared their intention not to attend, the Eurobike Special Edition 2020 can no longer fulfil its assignment of bringing together supply and demand.

“Our priority is now to set the course for the 2021 event, so as to find the best possible way to bring the industry together in Friedrichshafen and to move it forward. We will be announcing the details in due course.”

Messe Friedrichshafen will be refunding Eurobike participants for any exhibitor fees and tickets.

