TIME Bicycles appoints Conductor as global design, brand and content agency

Creative agency Conductor has been appointed as the global design, brand and content agency for TIME Bicycles.

The creative partnership, in collaboration with experienced cycling industry brand and creative director Jordan Hukee, will focus on product updates and launches throughout the next year.

“The TIME brand is steeped in innovation, history, technical excellence and creativity,” said Tony Karklins, co-chief executive officer at TIME Bicycles. “We selected Conductor as our partner due to their outstanding track record, deep knowledge of cycling and passion for creativity.”

Jonathan Davies, Conductor’s co-founder, added: “TIME is a world-class brand and we’re extremely excited to help shape the next leg of the journey.

“As cyclists, TIME and its iconic moments in racing helped to forge our love of the sport. As creatives, TIME’s commitment to European manufacturing, design, engineering and precision is inspirational.”

